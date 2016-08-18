Conn. Rail Commuters Can Soon Buy Tickets On Mobile Devices

Riders on the New Haven Line will soon be able to purchase their commuter rail tickets using a smartphone.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the Department of Transportation and Metro-North Railroad announced Thursday the new application is now available for download. It will become functional for stations along the New Haven Line and its New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branch lines, beginning Monday, Aug. 22.

Versions of the app are available for both Apple and Android devices. They can be downloaded at app stores using the keyword "MTA eTix."

Riders will be able to purchase their train tickets using their mobile device and show their digital ticket to the train's conductor.

The New Haven Line is the nation's busiest commuter rail line, surpassing 40.3 million passenger trips in 2015.