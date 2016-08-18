© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. Rail Commuters Can Soon Buy Tickets On Mobile Devices

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2016 at 3:11 PM EDT
mtaetix_js_160818.jpg
Joelle Schrock
/
WSHU

Riders on the New Haven Line will soon be able to purchase their commuter rail tickets using a smartphone.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the Department of Transportation and Metro-North Railroad announced Thursday the new application is now available for download. It will become functional for stations along the New Haven Line and its New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branch lines, beginning Monday, Aug. 22.

Versions of the app are available for both Apple and Android devices. They can be downloaded at app stores using the keyword "MTA eTix."

Riders will be able to purchase their train tickets using their mobile device and show their digital ticket to the train's conductor.

The New Haven Line is the nation's busiest commuter rail line, surpassing 40.3 million passenger trips in 2015.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutMTAGovernor Dannel MalloyeTix
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
