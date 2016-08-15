In Blue Conn., Trump Tries To Reach Disaffected Democrats

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump had a rally in Fairfield, Connecticut, on Saturday. WSHU’s Davis Dunavin was there and talked to some people about Trump’s chances of winning the state.

Connecticut hasn’t voted for a Republican candidate since 1988, so it was kind of strange that Trump would be campaigning in Connecticut this past weekend. Steven Sheinberg was protesting outside the rally. He says he thinks Trump is not listening to his advisers.

“We are a very true-blue state, and he's made a mistake like he's made many mistakes. And I just love it. The more mistakes he makes, the better our candidate will do.”

Trump tried to reach out to Connecticut voters who might be dissatisfied with the state’s Democratic governor, Dannel Malloy. But Margaret Rieck, a registered Republican, says she’s confused why he’s in heavily blue Fairfield County. She hasn’t picked up much Trump support among her fellow Republicans.

“There are an awful lot of people in Fairfield, who cannot figure out what on earth he’s doing here except for the fact there is a lot of money in Fairfield County.”

But the rally attracted strong Trump supporters, including Barb Ruot and her husband. They summer in Connecticut. They say their retirement community in Florida is mostly Republican.

“I see a big difference because people are very much for Trump. Connecticut’s a very Democratic state, but we, we’ll accept the Democratic friends anyway. Nobody’s perfect.”

Ruot says she expects Trump to win because she doesn’t trust the polls. However, a Quinnipiac University poll conducted before the party conventions in July found Hillary Clinton held a seven-point lead over Trump in Connecticut.