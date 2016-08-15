© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Blumenthal Wants Stamp To Honor Gold Star Families

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published August 15, 2016 at 1:34 PM EDT
goldstarstamp_usps_160815.jpg
Courtesy of United States Postal Service

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is pushing the U.S. Postal Service to re-issue a stamp recognizing Gold Star families.

The Connecticut Democrat says he will introduce legislation in September to issue the stamp again if the postmaster general doesn't re-issue it. Blumenthal says he got the idea from a Greenwich resident who wrote to him about it.

The first stamp honoring Gold Star mothers was issued in 1948. Another Gold Star stamp was issued in 1993 as part of a series of stamps marking the 50th anniversary of World War II.

The move follows Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's highly publicized criticism of Muslim-American parents whose son, a U.S. Army captain, was killed in Iraq.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutU.S. Army
