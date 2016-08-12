Yankee Fans Think A-Rod Farewell Fell Short

Alex Rodriguez played is his last game as a New York Yankee last night, and fans at Yankee Stadium thought the team should have treated him better in letting him say goodbye.

As Rodriguez prepared to play his last game in pinstripes, and possibly in his career, fans said they thought the controversial All-Star should have been allowed to go out on his own terms.

“You know it’s a shame that it’s got to end today. I think he’s the best player of his generation, no doubt about it. Steroids or not.” “They did the same thing to Babe Ruth 85 years ago. They disrespected him. They’re disrespecting Alex Rodriguez 80-plus years later.”

Many said they specifically came to the game in order to bid the controversial star goodbye. Rodriguez will remain as an adviser to the team.