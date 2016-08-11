© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Mount Sinai And Stony Brook Announce Partnership

WSHU | By WSHU News Staff
Published August 11, 2016 at 1:26 PM EDT
sbmtsinaipartnership_160811.jpg
JD Allen
/
WSHU
Kenneth Davis, president and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System; Kenneth Kaushansky, dean of Stony Brook University School of Medicine; and Dennis Charney, dean of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, announce a new partnership between the schools.

Stony Brook Medicine on Long Island and Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York City have entered into a partnership. As of Wednesday, the two organizations are collaborating on research, and medical students are now able to train at both sites.

Kenneth Kaushansky, dean of Stony Brook’s School of Medicine, says Stony Brook began its search for a partner in New York City a year ago in order to have a bigger impact, from Montauk all the way to Manhattan.

“Because when you bring the intellectual and biomedical horsepower of the Icahn School of Medicine faculty, together with the outstanding neuroscientists, cancer biologists, imaging innovators of the Stony Brook School of Medicine, the possibilities for innovative approaches to clinical care are not just theoretical but they are inevitable.”

Dennis Charney, dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, says each side is giving $250,000 a year toward the collaboration, and he hopes to eventually attract funding from the National Institutes of Health.

“So it is not just going to be about getting NIH grants and publishing papers – it’s did we make the discoveries that make a difference.”

The health systems are also considering a clinical partnership in the coming months.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandHealthcareMount SinaiStony BrookStony Brook School of MedicineMount Sinai Health System