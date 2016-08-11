Mount Sinai And Stony Brook Announce Partnership

Stony Brook Medicine on Long Island and Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York City have entered into a partnership. As of Wednesday, the two organizations are collaborating on research, and medical students are now able to train at both sites.

Kenneth Kaushansky, dean of Stony Brook’s School of Medicine, says Stony Brook began its search for a partner in New York City a year ago in order to have a bigger impact, from Montauk all the way to Manhattan.

“Because when you bring the intellectual and biomedical horsepower of the Icahn School of Medicine faculty, together with the outstanding neuroscientists, cancer biologists, imaging innovators of the Stony Brook School of Medicine, the possibilities for innovative approaches to clinical care are not just theoretical but they are inevitable.”

Dennis Charney, dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, says each side is giving $250,000 a year toward the collaboration, and he hopes to eventually attract funding from the National Institutes of Health.

“So it is not just going to be about getting NIH grants and publishing papers – it’s did we make the discoveries that make a difference.”

The health systems are also considering a clinical partnership in the coming months.