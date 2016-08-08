Tuesday: Connecticut State Primary Day

It's primary day in Connecticut on Tuesday. Ten incumbents in the state General Assembly are facing challenges from members of their own parties in races across the state.

The most number of seats being challenged are in Bridgeport, the state’s largest city.

The city’s two incumbent state senators, and two of its House members, all Democrats, face challengers. Both State Senators Marilyn Moore and Ed Gomes failed to secure the local party’s backing in the May conventions. Gomes had to sue to get his name on the primary ballot. In Bridgeport Democratic primaries are often hotly contested because it’s a heavily Democratic city, and a win in the primary usually means victory in November.

There are also Democratic primaries for General Assembly seats in West Haven, New Britain and New London. A couple of House Republicans face challengers in Shelton and Winsted. Officials project a low turnout for the primaries.

Polls for the primary in Connecticut open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.