© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Blumenthal Slams Eversource For Cost Overruns, Wants Federal Oversight

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 8, 2016 at 11:50 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
/
AP

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., has joined the state’s consumer advocate in urging the federal government to reign in the high cost of electricity transmission in New England, saying it’s outpacing increases in the rest of the country.

Blumenthal says electricity transmission costs in Connecticut have increased nearly 600 percent since 2000. He says this is because of 11 costly transmission infrastructure projects in New England with lucrative overruns that have reaped huge profits for companies like Connecticut’s largest utility, Eversource.

“These boondoggles have been way over costs. There have been cost overruns by an average of 79 percent.”

State Consumer Counsel Elin Katz says a typical Connecticut residential electricity consumer pays an average of $20 a month for these projects.

“If you were building a house and you were 79 percent over budget, you’d be yelling and screaming at your contractor. And something as simple as cost control doesn’t seem to exist.’

Blumenthal and Katz say they want federal energy officials who have the authority over these projects to exercise stricter oversight and not allow contractors to reap unwarranted profits.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalConnecticutUtilitiesEversourceElin Katz
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma