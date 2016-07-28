At DNC, Impassioned Pleas For 'Sensible Gun Control'

On Wednesday night, at the Democratic National Convention, U. S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joined family members of victims of gun violence, including the Sandy Hook School shooting, to advocate for stronger federal gun control laws.

Senator Murphy got delegates on their feet as he vowed to continue the fight for gun control measures, despite the Republican-controlled Congress blocking all attempts to pass tougher gun restrictions in the three years since 20 first graders and six educators were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Enough of children dying in our classrooms!” Murphy railed.

Erica Smegielski’s mother, Dawn Hochsprung, was principal of the school and was killed protecting students from the gunman. In an emotional speech from the podium, Smegielski told delegates she believes Hillary Clinton would work to reduce gun violence.

“What we need is another mother who’s willing to do what’s right. Whose bravery can live up in equal measure to my mom. What we need is to elect Hillary Clinton as the 45th president of the United States of America, so that no other daughter will ever have to say I would give every single day that I have left for just one more day with my mom.”

Senator Murphy took his seat in the U.S. Senate one month after Sandy Hook. Since then, he’s pushed for what he calls sensible gun control measures. He told Democratic delegates their presidential nominee, Democrat Hillary Clinton, has pledged to take on the gun lobby. But Republican nominee Donald Trump has not.

Murphy got national attention in June when he led a filibuster that shut down business in the U.S. Senate for nearly 15 hours. It was an effort to get a vote on gun control measures, including a comprehensive background check for gun purchases that has widespread public support.