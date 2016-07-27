© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Gun Control Rally At DNC Draws Connecticut Delegates

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 27, 2016 at 10:02 AM EDT
conndelegationdnc_appaulsancya_160727.jpg
Paul Sancya
/
AP
The Connecticut delegation casts its votes during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, some members of the delegation participated in a rally for gun control measures..

Members of the Connecticut delegation at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia took part in a gun control rally Tuesday morning. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told the participants he’s happy they are keeping up the pressure on making gun safety an issue in the presidential campaign.

“It really warms my heart to see this many people standing here on very short notice to demand action on gun safety in this country. We are making a difference as we speak. You can feel, you can feel, the tide turning on this issue right now.”

Murphy says that’s because the Hillary Clinton-Tim Kaine Democratic Party Presidential ticket has embraced the issue. Murphy is one of several speakers expected to take to the convention podium on Wednesday to talk about gun violence in the country.

Connecticut NewsChris MurphyConnecticutgun controlgun violenceHillary Clinton2016 Presidential ElectionDNCTim Kaine
