Gun Control Rally At DNC Draws Connecticut Delegates

Members of the Connecticut delegation at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia took part in a gun control rally Tuesday morning. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told the participants he’s happy they are keeping up the pressure on making gun safety an issue in the presidential campaign.

“It really warms my heart to see this many people standing here on very short notice to demand action on gun safety in this country. We are making a difference as we speak. You can feel, you can feel, the tide turning on this issue right now.”

Murphy says that’s because the Hillary Clinton-Tim Kaine Democratic Party Presidential ticket has embraced the issue. Murphy is one of several speakers expected to take to the convention podium on Wednesday to talk about gun violence in the country.