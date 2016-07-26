© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Mari Gilbert, Mother Of Murdered Sex Worker, Found Stabbed To Death

WSHU | By Jordan Bowman
Published July 26, 2016 at 10:05 AM EDT
marigilbert_apfrankeltman_160726.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Mari Gilbert at the coffin of her daughter Shannan in 2015 at Amityville Cemetery in Amityville, N.Y. Gilbert was a prostitute whose disappearance in 2010 led to the discovery of ten sets of human remains. Mari Gilbert was found murdered this week.

The mother of Shannan Gilbert, whose disappearance led to the discovery of 10 bodies at Gilgo Beach in Babylon, N.Y., in 2011, has been murdered, and a second daughter has been charged in her death.

Mari Gilbert’s body was discovered in her daughter Sarra’s apartment in the Catskills.

Sarra was arrested at the scene with blood on her clothing. She has been charged with second degree murder.

An autopsy ruled Mari Gilbert’s death a homicide due to multiple stab wounds.    

Sarra Gilbert is being held without bail at the Ulster County Jail.

Shannan, a 24-year-old sex worker from Jersey City, disappeared after visiting a client in the Oak Beach area in 2010.

Long Island NewsLong Island