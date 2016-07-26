Mari Gilbert, Mother Of Murdered Sex Worker, Found Stabbed To Death

The mother of Shannan Gilbert, whose disappearance led to the discovery of 10 bodies at Gilgo Beach in Babylon, N.Y., in 2011, has been murdered, and a second daughter has been charged in her death.

Mari Gilbert’s body was discovered in her daughter Sarra’s apartment in the Catskills.

Sarra was arrested at the scene with blood on her clothing. She has been charged with second degree murder.

An autopsy ruled Mari Gilbert’s death a homicide due to multiple stab wounds.

Sarra Gilbert is being held without bail at the Ulster County Jail.

Shannan, a 24-year-old sex worker from Jersey City, disappeared after visiting a client in the Oak Beach area in 2010.