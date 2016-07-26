Malloy Proposes 5% Increase On Metro-North Fares

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is proposing a fare hike of five percent on Metro-North’s New Haven and Danbury lines to make up for cuts to the state’s transportation budget.

State Senator Toni Boucher, a Republican from Wilton, is a ranking member of the legislature’s transportation committee. She says her constituents are angry.

“Enough is enough. This is the reaction I’m getting. People have had enough. They’ve just reached this threshold of pain.”

Commuter activist Jim Cameron says Connecticut commuters already pay the highest rail fares in the country, and they don’t feel the fare hike is justified.

“Especially because they feel that service on the railroad has not improved by five percent, let alone to the level that we used to have years ago. So they’re quiet angry.”

A public hearing on the fare hike plan is scheduled for September 14 in Stamford.



This report contains information from CRN.