Long Island Plans For Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The Country

In Rhode Island the final stage of construction is set to begin on the nation’s first offshore wind farm. The Block Island Wind Farm includes five turbines that will supply energy to the island and to mainland Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, the company, Deepwater Wind, is looking to build another – much larger – offshore wind farm nearby that would supply energy to Long Island.

Deepwater Wind has been in talks with the Long Island Power Authority to build what could become the country’s largest offshore wind farm.

Jeff Grybowski, Deepwater Wind CEO, said LIPA expressed confidence in the proposal when it held a general request for new energy projects.

“They determined that our offshore wind project was the most cost-competitive. And so that was competing against all kinds of energy resources, including traditional fossil fuels.”

Last week, LIPA postponed a vote on the proposal in order to make sure it aligns with the state’s master plan for wind energy. That plan is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The proposed wind farm has support from Governor Andrew Cuomo. It would include 15 turbines and the capacity to power more than 50,000 homes on the South Fork.