Connecticut News

Lawmakers Voice Opposition To Rail Line Through Old Lyme

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2016 at 11:09 AM EDT
Members of Connecticut's all-Democratic Congressional delegation are urging federal railroad officials to meet with residents of Old Lyme before moving forward with plans to route a new rail line through the city.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and Rep. Joe Courtney sent a letter Monday to the Federal Railroad Administration reiterating their opposition to a route through the historic city.

In the letter, they call on the FRA to attend a public forum in Old Lyme and speak with community leaders.

The lawmakers say the FRA has begun a multi-million dollar undertaking to meet the future passenger rail needs of the Northeast. One proposal would shift the main rail line north of the Old Saybrook Station and run it through several Connecticut and Rhode Island shoreline communities.

