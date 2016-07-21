© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Kaminsky Bill Targets Albany Corruption

WSHU | By Jordan Bowman
Published July 21, 2016 at 12:50 PM EDT
kaminsky_apmikegroll_160720.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP
Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in May in Albany, N.Y.

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, wants to make the state’s bribery laws stronger to combat corruption in Albany.  

Kaminsky says it's difficult to prove in court that a bribe actually happened because attorneys have to show that a specific promise was made in exchange for a gift.

“We all know what this is, it looks like corruption, it smells like corruption, it is corrupt. You can’t give something to someone because of their official status, simple as that. That’s the basic form of corruption, and in New York there's a gaping hole that permits that right now for the most part. This would end that and make it a felony.”

Kaminsky’s bill would make it a crime for an official to accept any gift of over $3,000. 

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandcorruptionAlbanyTodd Kaminsky
Related Content
Load More