Wendy Long, N.Y. Senatorial Candidate, Affirms Republican Bona Fides

Wendy Long, the Republican who is challenging Chuck Schumer for his U.S. Senate seat in New York, spoke to members of the New York delegation to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland Wednesday morning.

Long, a New York City attorney, told members of the state’s delegation that the current Democratic leadership in New York, including Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Schumer, do not embody New York values.

“New York values can be said to be embodied by the Ten Commandments. But I forgot, we can’t do that.

Long says she will help restore Judeo-Christian values if she’s elected.

She says Donald Trump is a native son of New York, and if elected, he would take America back to an era of prosperity, peace and justice.

“To lead us back to a role of an American military that has strength and leadership in the world. To a respect of the rule of law and not the rule of the mob.”

A Quinnipiac University poll that’s just been released shows Long trailing Schumer 28 to 60 percent.

The poll finds that 74 percent of New Yorkers who responded don’t even know enough about her to have an opinion about her.