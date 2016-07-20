Tappan Zee Bridge Reopens After Crane Collapse

All but one lane of the Tappan Zee Bridge will be open for the morning rush hour following a crane accident that shut the bridge for hours Tuesday afternoon.

The boom from a crane that was working on the new Tappan Zee Bridge collapsed and fell over on the existing bridge, blocking all lanes. Governor Cuomo couldn’t believe that the falling boom hit no one, and that no one hit the boom.

“All in all, given the accident and what it could have been, as I mentioned before, I’m going to say a special prayer because this was nothing short of a miracle, and we were very, very lucky.”

Two workers on the project and three motorists who crashed to avoid hitting the boom suffered minor injuries. However, the right-hand lane on the Westchester-bound side sustained structural damage, and will be closed for at least several days.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.