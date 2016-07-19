© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Yale Employee Who Smashed Window Depicting Slaves Wants His Job Back

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published July 19, 2016 at 11:54 AM EDT
Corey Menafee, a former dining hall employee at Yale, faces criminal charges for smashing a stained-glass window in Calhoun College's dining hall. Menafee appeared at New Haven Superior Court last week. He is now asking to be reinstated at his job.

The former Yale University dining hall worker who resigned after smashing a stained-glass window depicting slaves is asking for his job back.

An attorney for Corey Menafee says she has been in discussions with the office of Yale's general counsel. Yale says it has agreed to a meeting.

Menafee resigned last month after taking a broomstick to the window inside a Calhoun College dining hall. He called the depiction offensive.

His attorney, Patricia Kane, said on Monday that Menafee had been under the impression that Yale would not pursue criminal charges if he quit, but the resignation agreement specifies only that Yale would not seek restitution for the window. Yale has asked state prosecutors to drop criminal charges against Menafee.

Menafee formally asked through his union to be reinstated.

