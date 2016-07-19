Long Island Waters Closed Again Due To Elevated Bacteria

The Suffolk County Department of Health has banned swimming at Lake Ronkonkoma Beach for the second time this July because of high levels of bacteria found in the water.

Suffolk County health officials tested the water and found high levels of bacteria and toxins that could possibly cause gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections to the eyes and ears.

Officials believe the problem is caused by geese droppings. Geese are often attracted to fresh water areas such as Lake Ronkonkoma Beach.

The county has also closed Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Grantland Beach in Strongs Neck due to unrelated bacteria contamination from runoff.