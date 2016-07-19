Drug Bust On Long Island Yields Narcotics, Cash

A Long Island drug task force has exposed two narcotics networks dealing heroin and cocaine on the East End.

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said the drugs were distributed mainly in Riverhead and Southampton, and sold as far west as Port Jefferson.

Officials arrested 14 people related to the drug rings. One of them was a member of the Stones, a subset of the street gang the Bloods.

“At his residence, we recovered heroin, cocaine, packaging materials, and a small mini press for compacting drugs, a loaded shotgun in the master bedroom next to his bed and a loaded semi-automatic Glock in his car.”

In total, officials seized six kilos of heroin and cocaine, and $100,000 in cash.

Spota says the investigation uncovered some intricate hiding spots within the homes they searched, including an aquarium stand that opened up with the touch of a magnet.