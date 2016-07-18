Nassau Police Honor Slain Officers At Memorial Park

The Nassau County Police Department held a ceremony on Monday to remember the police officers killed in attacks in Baton Rouge and Dallas.

The names of the eight police officers killed over the past two weeks were read aloud at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Nassau Police Memorial Park. Chief of Department Steven Skrynecki says the two incidents have shaken his officers.

“Clearly that is a bit of a game changer right now. The thoughts in the officers’ minds and their degree of comfort as they go about their jobs has been rocked. We are doing things internally here to support our officers.”

During the ceremony several heavily armed Emergency Service officers in body armor were positioned on the roof of police headquarters to protect the ceremony.

Nassau Police Benevolent Association President James Carver said both police and the communities they serve need to realize that neither is the enemy.