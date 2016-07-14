Murphy Introduces Bill To Expand Diversity In Schools

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has introduced a bill that he says will help stop the growing segregation of public schools in America.

Murphy says a recent report by the Government Accountability Office found more and more schools are segregated by race and income, and this separation hurts students.

“This country is beginning to take for granted the decision made in the 1950s to desegregate our schools. And we’re slipping back into a world in which minority and low-income students have no opportunity at the diverse education that we thought we were on an inexorable march towards.”

Murphy met recently with students at Hartford Public High School who said they were concerned about the quality of their education.

“They knew that they were robbed of a diverse education. They knew that they didn’t have the exposure to AP credits and advanced learning like other schools did. They knew they that they were going to be less prepared for the workforce than had they had a more diverse learning environment.”

Murphy says in Connecticut there are school leaders who want to promote racial and economic desegregation, but they don’t have the resources to do it.

He says his bill would allocate $120 million in federal grants to help with such local projects.