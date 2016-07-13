Audio Postcard: New Haven Bike Party Turns 1!

Every month, New Haven Bike Party takes to the streets to roll through the city in funny hats and costumes. And July was no exception: on Friday, July 7, the group celebrated its one-year anniversary with–well–a birthday party. A motley group of about 30 riders rolled through New Haven with balloons, funny hats, and brightly lit bicycles, while stopping for cake and beer along the way.

WSHU’s Katie Toth spoke with New Haven organizer Coby Zeifman about Bike Party New Haven’s one-year birthday in this audio postcard. Have a listen: