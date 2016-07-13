© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Audio Postcard: New Haven Bike Party Turns 1!

WSHU | By Katie Toth
Published July 13, 2016 at 3:27 PM EDT
Members of New Haven Bike Party mark the group's one-year birthday with a particularly festive ride.
Katie Toth
Katie Toth
Katie Toth
Katie Toth

Every month, New Haven Bike Party takes to the streets to roll through the city in funny hats and costumes. And July was no exception: on Friday, July 7, the group celebrated its one-year anniversary with–well–a birthday party. A motley group of about 30 riders rolled through New Haven with balloons, funny hats, and brightly lit bicycles, while stopping for cake and beer along the way. 

WSHU’s Katie Toth spoke with New Haven organizer Coby Zeifman about Bike Party New Haven’s one-year birthday in this audio postcard. Have a listen:

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutNew Haven Bike Party
Katie Toth
Kathie is a former editor at WSHU.
See stories by Katie Toth