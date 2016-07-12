'Connecticut Grown' Law To Be Enforced At Farmers' Markets

Connecticut agricultural officials are promising a crackdown on people falsely claiming the produce they sell at farmers' markets is grown in state.

The state Department of Agriculture has announced surprise inspections at farmers' markets to make sure that produce labeled "Connecticut Grown" is really from Connecticut.

The Connecticut Post reports that the inspections come in the wake of a new state law that requires anyone selling what they claim is a native-grown product do so in the "immediate proximity" of a sign that identifies it as Connecticut-grown and discloses the name and address of the person or business that produced it.

Violators get a warning for a first offense and a $100 fine for each subsequent offense. The fine for violating the Connecticut Grown law has increased from $25 to $100.