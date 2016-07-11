Connecticut Soda Company Looks To Bring Taste To Presidential Campaign

Soda maker Rob Metz says he's just looking to bring a little fun and perhaps some taste to this year's presidential campaign.

Metz is the general manager of Avery's Beverages, a 112-year-old soft drink company in New Britain, Connecticut.

For the third straight presidential campaign, Avery's has released two candidate-based specialty sodas and will be conducting a highly unscientific straw poll to track the race.

"Trump Tonic" comes with the slogan, "Make America grape again." ''Hillary Hooch" is a berry soda with ingredients that Metz jokes are classified.

Metz says his company is tracking sales and will post the results weekly on the company's Facebook page.

Avery's has a good track record. "Barack O'Berry" out sold both "John McCream" in 2008 and "Cream de Mitt" in 2012.