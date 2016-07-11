© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Soda Company Looks To Bring Taste To Presidential Campaign

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published July 11, 2016 at 1:31 PM EDT
trumptonichillaryhooch_averyssoda_160711_0.jpg
Courtesy of Avery's Beverages
/

Soda maker Rob Metz says he's just looking to bring a little fun and perhaps some taste to this year's presidential campaign.

Metz is the general manager of Avery's Beverages, a 112-year-old soft drink company in New Britain, Connecticut.

For the third straight presidential campaign, Avery's has released two candidate-based specialty sodas and will be conducting a highly unscientific straw poll to track the race.

"Trump Tonic" comes with the slogan, "Make America grape again." ''Hillary Hooch" is a berry soda with ingredients that Metz jokes are classified.

Metz says his company is tracking sales and will post the results weekly on the company's Facebook page.

Avery's has a good track record. "Barack O'Berry" out sold both "John McCream" in 2008 and "Cream de Mitt" in 2012.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutHillary ClintonDonald Trump2016 Presidential Election
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press