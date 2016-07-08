Area Police On Alert After Dallas Shootings

The New Haven Police Department has modified its patrols of the city in the wake of the shootings of police officers in Dallas.

Officer David Hartman, the department's spokesman, says officers who often patrol alone in a cruiser will be paired up. He says the department also is implementing other changes to make patrol patterns less predictable.

On Long Island, Nassau County police said in a news release that officers would work in pairs in vehicles as the department continues to assess the situation in Dallas, according to Newsday. Police in Nassau also will intensify patrols in areas of public gatherings and near critical infrastructure, officials said.

In Suffolk County, Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says enhanced measures have been put in place to protect officers. Sini also says Suffolk police are working to strengthen its ties to the various communities in the county.