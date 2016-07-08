© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Area Police On Alert After Dallas Shootings

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 8, 2016 at 5:38 PM EDT
policecar_pixabay_160708.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The New Haven Police Department has modified its patrols of the city in the wake of the shootings of police officers in Dallas.

Officer David Hartman, the department's spokesman, says officers who often patrol alone in a cruiser will be paired up. He says the department also is implementing other changes to make patrol patterns less predictable.

On Long Island, Nassau County police said in a news release that officers would work in pairs in vehicles as the department continues to assess the situation in Dallas, according to Newsday. Police in Nassau also will intensify patrols in areas of public gatherings and near critical infrastructure, officials said.

In Suffolk County, Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says enhanced measures have been put in place to protect officers. Sini also says Suffolk police are working to strengthen its ties to the various communities in the county.

Tags

NewsLong IslandConnecticutpoliceDallas
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner