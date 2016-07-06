Roscoe Brown Jr., Tuskegee Airman, Dies At Age 94
One of the last remaining Tuskegee Airmen has died at the age of 94.
Roscoe Brown Jr. was a resident of Sag Harbor on Long Island and died Saturday night at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx after breaking his hip in a fall.
Brown was credited with shooting down an advanced German jet during World War II.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military pilots in U.S. history. They were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.
Brown is a former president of Bronx Community College and was also director of the Institute of Afro-American Affairs at New York University.
Correction: The story first published stated that the Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American pilots in U.S. history. They were in fact the first African-American military pilots in U.S. history. WSHU regrets the error.