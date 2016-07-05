© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Conn. Commission On Women, Children And Seniors

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2016 at 1:23 PM EDT
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
Johnathon Henninger
/

Connecticut's newly formed state Commission on Women, Children and Seniors is beginning to take shape.

State lawmakers created the nonpartisan arm of the General Assembly after consolidating several commissions, including the Commission on Children and the Commission on Aging, in an effort to find savings in the state budget.

The change took effect July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

Steven Hernandez, the former director of public policy and research at the Commission on Children, has been named executive director of the organization. Some staff members from the previous commissions will work for the new entity.

The organization's mission statement says it will research best practices, coordinate stakeholders and promote public policies that are in the best interest of Connecticut's women, children and older adults.

