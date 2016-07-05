Nassau Police To Change Use Of Force Policies

Nassau Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter says the police department is changing its use of force policies to mirror a national movement in policing to increase transparency and build trust.

The new protocol emphasizes the use of intermediate weapons like tasers and mace.

The guidelines add that anytime an officer uses physical force, he or she will need to file a report.

The new protocol will also limit the use of the chokehold. NYPD completely banned the use of the chokehold in 1993.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini tells Newsday that its new use of force guidelines are in the works as well.

The new rules go into effect Friday.