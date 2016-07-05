E-Ticketing On LIRR And Metro North To Launch By Summer's End

The MTA will complete its roll out of e-ticketing on both the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North by the end of the summer.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the MTA had originally planned implementation of its “eTix” app by the end of the year, but moved up the date due to the success of a trial on the LIRR’s Port Washington Branch and Metro North’s Hudson Line. Cuomo says the app is long overdue.

“This e-ticket system for the railroads is where the economy is now. You take out your device, you scan it, and you pay for something.”

The app will allow commuters to purchase daily, weekly and monthly tickets. The eTix roll out will be staggered: the Hudson Line and Port Washington Branch are already up and running, with system-wide completion by August 22.