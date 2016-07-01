Suffolk Police Go High-Tech In Fight Against Car Thieves

Suffolk County Police are deploying high-tech cars as bait to lure and trap car thieves.

The cars will be equipped with cameras, tracking devices and a kill switch to stop the vehicles.

The cars were donated by the insurance company MetLife and the non-profit National Insurance Crime Bureau.

County records show that there have been nearly 500 reported car thefts so far this year. That’s almost as much as last year’s total.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says this aggressive tactic will help catch thieves and reduce the number of car thefts.