Suffolk Police Caution Community On Dangers Of Fireworks

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini is concerned about safety issues surrounding fireworks. Sini highlighted his concern at a press conference this week on summer safety issues.

The Suffolk Police bomb squad detonated a trailer filled with fireworks to show the dangers of keeping explosives in homes or cars. Sini said that a cigarette or a small fire could lead to an explosion. He also warned against drunk driving and drunk boating.

Suffolk Police arrested 44 people for driving while intoxicated and one for boating while intoxicated over last year’s Fourth of July weekend.