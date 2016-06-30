© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk Police Caution Community On Dangers Of Fireworks

WSHU | By Kelly Saberi
Published June 30, 2016 at 4:01 PM EDT
Courtesy of Pixabay
As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini is concerned about safety issues surrounding fireworks. Sini highlighted his concern at a press conference this week on summer safety issues.

The Suffolk Police bomb squad detonated a trailer filled with fireworks to show the dangers of keeping explosives in homes or cars. Sini said that a cigarette or a small fire could lead to an explosion. He also warned against drunk driving and drunk boating.

Suffolk Police arrested 44 people for driving while intoxicated and one for boating while intoxicated over last year’s Fourth of July weekend.

