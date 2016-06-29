UConn Trustees Revoke Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

University of Connecticut trustees have revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby, saying he engaged in conduct "incongruent" with the values of the university.

Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to revoke the honorary Doctor of Fine Arts given to Cosby in 1996. Officials said it was the first time UConn has revoked an honorary degree.

A representative for Cosby did not immediately return messages Wednesday.

The 78-year-old Cosby faces allegations that he drugged and molested dozens of women over five decades. He is charged criminally in connection with allegations by one woman and faces lawsuits by others, including a number in Massachusetts. He has denied the allegations.

More than two dozen colleges and universities around the country have rescinded Cosby's honorary degrees or are considering doing so.