© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

UConn Trustees Revoke Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2016 at 11:31 AM EDT
cosby_apmattrourke_160629.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP

University of Connecticut trustees have revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby, saying he engaged in conduct "incongruent" with the values of the university.

Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to revoke the honorary Doctor of Fine Arts given to Cosby in 1996. Officials said it was the first time UConn has revoked an honorary degree.

A representative for Cosby did not immediately return messages Wednesday.

The 78-year-old Cosby faces allegations that he drugged and molested dozens of women over five decades. He is charged criminally in connection with allegations by one woman and faces lawsuits by others, including a number in Massachusetts. He has denied the allegations.

More than two dozen colleges and universities around the country have rescinded Cosby's honorary degrees or are considering doing so.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutUConnBill Cosby
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press