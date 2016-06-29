L.I. Congressional Primary: Suozzi Wins, 1st District Too Close To Call

Long Island Democrats went to the polls last night and on the East End, the results were too close to call.

In the 1st Congressional District, former Southhampton Town Supervisor Anna Thorne-Holst closed the night with a 29-vote lead over David Calone, an investor and former trustee for the Long Island Power Authority. So far this race has been the most competitive and expensive primary in recent memory, costing more than $3 million.

Democratic political operative Jeffrey Guillot said Thorne-Holst has been left of center throughout the campaign and will have to shift back to center to compete against current Congressman Lee Zeldin.

"A lot of the Brookhaven part of the district has been very pro-Trump. And that's why Lee Zeldin has embraced a lot of the ideology himself. That, coupled with the fact that he has a tremendous fundraising base, being the only Jewish Republican in Congress, and the fact that he has worked the district really aggressively is going to make him tough to beat.”

On the North Shore, former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi bested four other candidates for a chance to compete in the seat vacated by Steve Israel. He will go up against Jack Martins, a current state senator from Mineola.