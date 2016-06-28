Tuesday, June 28: Congressional Primary Day In N.Y.

Voters in New York State are going to polls on Tuesday for several congressional primaries, including two on Long Island.

In the 1st District in Suffolk County, Democrats will choose between former Southampton Town Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst and former federal prosecutor Dave Calone to go up against Republican incumbent Lee Zeldin.

In the 3rd District, which includes parts of Suffolk, Nassau, and Queens, five Democrats will try for the chance to succeed retiring Congressman Steve Israel. Former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi is facing Suffolk County Legislator Steve Stern, who has been endorsed by Israel. North Hempstead Town Board Member Anna Kaplan, Former North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jon Kaiman, and attorney Jonathan Clark are also running. The winner will face Republican State Senator Jack Martins.

In the Hudson Valley, Democrats will decide between Zephyr Teachout and Will Yandik, and Republicans will chose either John Faso or Andrew Heaney to succeed Republican Chris Gibson in the 19th District.