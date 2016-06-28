Homes Destroyed By Sandy To Be Turned Into Affordable Housing

The Long Island Housing Partnership has acquired 30 properties damaged by Superstorm Sandy and plans to turn them into affordable housing for qualified homebuyers in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

The group is working with the state's New York Rising Community Reconstruction Program, which was created to provide assistance to communities severely affected by Sandy, Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, to insure homeowners pay no more than 30 percent of their monthly income on their mortgage.

Peter Elkowitz Jr., president and CEO of the Long Island Housing Partnership, said they got involved with the state right after Superstorm Sandy to help people apply for housing assistance.

The houses will be rebuilt and then sold to applicants who qualify for a mortgage. Potential buyers must also have not owned a home for the last three years and have incomes no more than 80 percent of the area's median family income of $106,200.

The Long Island Housing Partnership will select applications through a lottery on their website and then review their eligibility.