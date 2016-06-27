© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Thousands In Conn. Will Now Receive Child Care Subsidy

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2016 at 10:37 AM EDT
preschool_apelainethompson_160609.jpg
Elaine Thompson
/
AP

State officials say they've found a way to ensure thousands of needy Connecticut families will still receive a child care subsidy.

The Office of Early Childhood announced Friday that instead of cutting off coverage to existing families who didn't meet new eligibility rules, the program will be closed to new applications for low-income working parents as of August 1.

New applicants who qualify as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients, former TANF recipients from the last five years and certain 18- and 19-year-old parents will remain eligible for the child care subsidy.

The office originally planned to toughen eligibility for the state's Care4Kids program due to changes in federal block grant funding rules. The office estimated 4,500 families representing about 6,100 children would no longer be eligible on July 1.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDaycarePreschoolEducation Subsidy
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press