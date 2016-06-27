Thousands In Conn. Will Now Receive Child Care Subsidy

State officials say they've found a way to ensure thousands of needy Connecticut families will still receive a child care subsidy.

The Office of Early Childhood announced Friday that instead of cutting off coverage to existing families who didn't meet new eligibility rules, the program will be closed to new applications for low-income working parents as of August 1.

New applicants who qualify as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients, former TANF recipients from the last five years and certain 18- and 19-year-old parents will remain eligible for the child care subsidy.

The office originally planned to toughen eligibility for the state's Care4Kids program due to changes in federal block grant funding rules. The office estimated 4,500 families representing about 6,100 children would no longer be eligible on July 1.