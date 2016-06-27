© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Budget Cutbacks To Affect Connecticut Parks After July 4th

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2016 at 10:54 AM EDT
southfordfallsstatepark_flickrdougkerr_160627.jpg
Doug Kerr
/
Flickr

After the July 4 holiday weekend, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will reduce services in Connecticut’s 109 state parks.

These reductions will include the closing of three campgrounds in East Haddam, Baltic and Voluntown.

Agency officials have been trying to determine how best to absorb a $10 million budget cut. DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee says the agency's cost-cutting plan for the parks will save almost $2 million.

While there are no park closures planned, lifeguard hours will be reduced and maintenance will be scaled back. Operating hours for state park museums and nature centers will also be reduced.

State park advocates say such cuts point to the need to find an additional revenue stream. The parks rely heavily on the state's general fund.

Associated Press
