FEC Data Show Trump Has Raised $45,293 In Connecticut

Federal Election Commission data show that Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump has raised only $45,293 in contributions from Connecticut residents.

GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney had collected nearly $10 million from residents by the end of the 2012 campaign.

Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had raised almost $46 million from Connecticut donors as of May 31.

Trump has waved off criticism of his fundraising, saying he only began seeking donations in earnest on May 25. His successful primary bid was largely financed through personal loans. Trump made his first email pitch for contributions on Tuesday.