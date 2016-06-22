Northrop Grumman Cleanup To Begin In Bethpage In July

Three wells will be installed in Bethpage, Long Island, next month to treat contaminated groundwater that for decades has spread from a former manufacturing site.

The contaminated area, known as a plume, began forming 60 years ago as the defense contractor Northrop Grumman built fighter jets for the U.S. Navy during World War II.

There are more than a dozen wells in the surrounding area that test and treat groundwater.

Now, Northrop Grumman says it’s paying for three new treatment wells in residential areas that will filter out harmful chemicals.

Drilling will take place on two residential streets and in one parking lot. Anna Kenna is a lifelong resident of Bethpage. She lives across the street from one of the proposed treatment sites.

“It seems like it’s going to be a difficult few months, and I’m concerned about the effects of what they’re doing, the possible sludge and water that might be coming out of those wells that they’re drilling. I mean that’s an issue. My everyday life will be impacted.”

The intersection where Kenna lives will be temporarily closed and construction will take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Northrop Grumman says the entire project will be completed by the middle of next year.