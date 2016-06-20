© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Suffolk May Be Next Site For Tax-Free Program

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published June 20, 2016 at 10:15 AM EDT
startupny_cuomo_160324_0.jpg
Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
/

Suffolk County lawmakers are considering a plan to allow Suffolk County Community College to use an adjacent county-owned property for a tax-free startup zone.

Benjamin Zwirn, director of legislative affairs at Suffolk County Community College, says it’s part of the college’s plan to get involved with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s economic program, START-UP NY, which offers a 10-year grace period to selected startups to create jobs and promote innovative work.

Zwirn says the school would manage the 63 acres of county property as an incubator for manufacturing start-up companies in Selden.

“What it hopefully would do is create some jobs so it is economically, it would help Suffolk County, by creating more opportunities for work. And for its students hopefully there will be internships and hopefully, maybe for the professors an opportunity to work on some projects not just in academia.”

Once the land is approved by both the county and START-UP NY, it would join five other tax-free incubators on Long Island.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyGovernor Andrew CuomoSuffolk County Community CollegeSTART-UP NYSelden
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
See stories by J.D. Allen