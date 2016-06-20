Suffolk May Be Next Site For Tax-Free Program

Suffolk County lawmakers are considering a plan to allow Suffolk County Community College to use an adjacent county-owned property for a tax-free startup zone.

Benjamin Zwirn, director of legislative affairs at Suffolk County Community College, says it’s part of the college’s plan to get involved with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s economic program, START-UP NY, which offers a 10-year grace period to selected startups to create jobs and promote innovative work.

Zwirn says the school would manage the 63 acres of county property as an incubator for manufacturing start-up companies in Selden.

“What it hopefully would do is create some jobs so it is economically, it would help Suffolk County, by creating more opportunities for work. And for its students hopefully there will be internships and hopefully, maybe for the professors an opportunity to work on some projects not just in academia.”

Once the land is approved by both the county and START-UP NY, it would join five other tax-free incubators on Long Island.