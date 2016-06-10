L.I. "Donut Robber" To Face Federal Charges

The so-called “Donut Robber,” who allegedly robbed over two dozen fast food and convenience stores at knife-point on Long Island and in Queens over the past three months, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on federal charges.

Dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, Khalif House appeared both relaxed and fidgety at his arraignment at Federal Court in Islip. He was arraigned on federal “conspiracy to obstruct commerce by robbery” charges for the 27 robberies since March. His attorney, Murray Singer, says it appears the prosecutors want to present one case, instead of 27.

“And so they wrote it up in a very generalized, conspiracy to commit robbery, in essence. And I don’t know whether they will stick with that or whether they will file individual charges.”

Authorities say House and his girlfriend accomplice committed the robberies to pay for his heroin addiction. Singer requested that House be evaluated for heroin detoxification.

House and his girlfriend were arrested on Wednesday after an hours’ long manhunt in Floral Park.