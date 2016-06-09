© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Thousands Of Conn. Families No Longer Eligible For Daycare Subsidy

WSHU | By Susan Haigh
Published June 9, 2016 at 2:22 PM EDT
preschool_apelainethompson_160609.jpg
Elaine Thompson
/
AP

Thousands of Connecticut families will no longer qualify for a child care subsidy because a federal grant was changed.

The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood estimates approximately 4,500 families, representing about 6,100 children, won't be eligible for funds to offset the cost of child care and afterschool care starting July 1. Approximately 19,000 families are served annually.

Changes to the federal Child Care and Development Block Grant, which helps fund Connecticut's Care4Kids program, are being blamed.

Congress made reforms that many advocates support, such as allowing needy parents to keep receiving the subsidy even if their income improves. However, those changes will cost more money, meaning fewer families can now be served.

OEC Commissioner Myra Jones-Taylor will testify June 15 before a U.S. Senate committee about Connecticut's need for more federal funds.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutOffice of Early ChildhoodCare4KidsMyra Jones-TaylorChild Care and Development Block Grant
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press