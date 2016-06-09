Thousands Of Conn. Families No Longer Eligible For Daycare Subsidy

Thousands of Connecticut families will no longer qualify for a child care subsidy because a federal grant was changed.

The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood estimates approximately 4,500 families, representing about 6,100 children, won't be eligible for funds to offset the cost of child care and afterschool care starting July 1. Approximately 19,000 families are served annually.

Changes to the federal Child Care and Development Block Grant, which helps fund Connecticut's Care4Kids program, are being blamed.

Congress made reforms that many advocates support, such as allowing needy parents to keep receiving the subsidy even if their income improves. However, those changes will cost more money, meaning fewer families can now be served.

OEC Commissioner Myra Jones-Taylor will testify June 15 before a U.S. Senate committee about Connecticut's need for more federal funds.