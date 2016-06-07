5 Beds, 3 Baths, 0 Ghosts, Amityville Horror House Up for Sale

One of the most famous homes in America is up for sale on Long Island. It’s a five-bedroom Dutch Colonial with a finished basement – and it’s on the market for $850,000.

The catch – an entire family was murdered there in 1974. It’s the subject of the film, “The Amityville Horror House."

Gerald O’Neill, the realtor in charge of selling the house, says it’s something new owners will get used to.

Green slime doesn’t ooze from the walls. Ghosts don’t slam doors. There’s just some strangers gawking outside, especially around Halloween.

“People drive by slowly, roll down their windows, they take a picture. Or they get out and sometimes get on the sidewalk and take a selfie. But that’s about it.”

Ronald DeFeo Jr. killed his two younger brothers, his two younger sisters and his parents inside of the home in 1974. One year later, the Lutz family moved in. It was their alleged paranormal experiences that were detailed in the book and movie “The Amityville Horror House.”

O’Neill says those stories have been debunked.

“The only horror there is the fact that there were some murders. The rest is all made up.”

O’Neill says he’s only interested in serious buyers and that tourists can stick to selfies.