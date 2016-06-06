Yale Students Fire First Shot In New Canon War

The centerpiece of Yale University’s English program is a course that mostly covers just eight poets over two semesters. Some Yale students have started a petition to change it, saying the poets don’t represent them. That’s because all eight poets are white men.

English majors at Yale start with Geoffrey Chaucer, the medieval poet who wrote “The Canterbury Tales.” They work their way up to T.S. Eliot in the 20th century. Along the way, they read poetry from some big names, like Shakespeare and John Milton. Margaret Schultz graduated from Yale this year with an English degree. She’s one of the authors of the petition, which asks faculty to take the course off the list of required classes for the major. She says about 275 people have signed it.

“If you’re a student who is not a white man, encountering this set of prerequisites can feel daunting. Many people I know who are great scholars have left because of these requirements.”

Schultz stayed with the program, and she says she learned in her other classes there’s a lot more to English lit than just these eight dead white guys. But students don’t always know that when they’re freshmen.

“If you just take the major English poets curriculum, you have this sense that Chaucer, Milton, Shakespeare have just sort of floated up from all of the many writers of their time through pure talent. They’re simply the best poets. But it’s not true.”

Professors can choose an extra poet to look at if they want to. Yale professor Jill likes to do a section on Langston Hughes or Gertrude Stein, neither of whom was a white man. “It’s not unusual to have a survey of the canon. What’s unusual is to specify this sort of very short list of authors.”

Now, this is not a new conflict. Yale was at the center of what academics called the canon wars back in the ‘80s and ’90s. That’s when Professor Harold Bloom argued for the canon. Bloom still teaches at Yale. In an e-mail, he said he thinks the petition’s just part of decades worth of vicious nonsense.