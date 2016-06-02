LaGuardia Redevelopment Plan Set To Bring Airport Into 21st Century

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) announced that construction will begin this week on LaGuardia Airport’s $4 billion redevelopment plan.

Cuomo says the project will modernize airport operations by unifying the now separate terminal buildings into one single terminal.

The project will be overseen by LaGuardia Gateway Partners, a public-private partnership that says it will create about 18,000 jobs.

Cuomo says the project should be completed by 2021, and that flights will continue to run as scheduled during construction.