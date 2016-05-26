Jones Beach Revitalization Project To Restore Park To Its Former Glory

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says work is underway on the $36 million restoration of the facilities at Jones Beach.

Cuomo says the park’s Art Deco masterpieces have been allowed to deteriorate over the decades but that restoration work has already begun on the West Bathhouse and on the East Mall.

“You see it all across the park, restoring the park to its original grandeur, and beauty. Frankly, in a way my generation never got to appreciate.”

The Governor emphasizes it’s also about the future. Later this summer, the state will unveil an app that will give drivers approaching the beach real time information on parking, and new electronic signs at each parking field will display available parking spots and lifeguard information.