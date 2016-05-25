© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

UConn's Draft Budget Scraps Plans For Increased Enrollment

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
uconn_seal.png

University of Connecticut officials have put off plans to grow enrollment at the state's flagship university as they prepare a budget for the next fiscal year.

Scott Jordan, the school's chief financial officer, presented the draft budget for the 2017 fiscal year to the Board of Trustees' Financial Affairs Committee Wednesday.

The $1.3 billion plan calls for holding enrollment for new students at 3,800.

The Next Generation UConn initiative had called for increasing enrollment by 6,500 students by 2024.

UConn President Susan Herbst says state budget cuts mean the school needs to switch its focus from growth to maintaining the current quality of education.

Jordan says the school closed a projected $40 million budget shortfall in part through tuition hikes and because the state has delayed union contract negotiations.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutUConnTuition CostsHigher Education
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press