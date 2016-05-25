UConn's Draft Budget Scraps Plans For Increased Enrollment

University of Connecticut officials have put off plans to grow enrollment at the state's flagship university as they prepare a budget for the next fiscal year.

Scott Jordan, the school's chief financial officer, presented the draft budget for the 2017 fiscal year to the Board of Trustees' Financial Affairs Committee Wednesday.

The $1.3 billion plan calls for holding enrollment for new students at 3,800.

The Next Generation UConn initiative had called for increasing enrollment by 6,500 students by 2024.

UConn President Susan Herbst says state budget cuts mean the school needs to switch its focus from growth to maintaining the current quality of education.

Jordan says the school closed a projected $40 million budget shortfall in part through tuition hikes and because the state has delayed union contract negotiations.