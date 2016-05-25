Fiorina Attacks Hillary At GOP Fundraiser In Stamford

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina used a keynote address at a Connecticut Republican fundraiser in Stamford Tuesday night to take on Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton. Fiorina told more than 500 GOP faithful at the annual Connecticut Republican Party’s Prescott Bush Awards dinner that the Democratic Party establishment is worried there is a lack of voter enthusiasm for Clinton.

“And they are particularly concerned about the lack of enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton among women. So now they are beginning to remind people about the historic nature of her candidacy, that she is a woman, after all, and that therefore, women must vote for her. So Mrs. Clinton I have news for you, I am a woman and I’m not voting for you…It will be up to all of us as Republicans to remind people of the level of corruption in service of ambition that this woman represents,” Fiorina said, receiving a standing ovation.

Fiorina dropped out of the GOP presidential primaries before Connecticut voted in April. She was strongly opposed to Donald Trump after he personally took her on by criticizing her face, but she did not criticize him in her keynote speech at the dinner. Instead she credits Trump for challenging the political establishment.

“We must be the party that believes that power must be dissolved out of the hands of the few and restored into the hands of the many citizens of this great nation.”

The Connecticut Republican Party expected to raise about $200,000 from the annual Prescott Bush Awards dinner at the Stamford Hilton.