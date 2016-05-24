© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Six Conn. Men Charged With Staging Car Crashes

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2016 at 12:55 PM EDT
carcrash_pixabay_160524.jpg
Pixabay
/

Federal prosecutors say six Connecticut residents have been charged with staging car crashes so they could make fraudulent insurance claims.

U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly said Tuesday that five Norwich residents and one New London resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud and conspiracy offenses.

Daly says the men staged about 50 accidents, many of them single-vehicle crashes on remote roads and with no witnesses other than the driver. Authorities say after each crash, the defendants filed fraudulent property damage and personal injury insurance claims, leading to insurance payouts ranging from about $10,000 to about $30,000.

Prosecutors say five of the defendants are citizens of Haiti, three of whom are legal U.S. residents. Three are free on bond, two are detained and one remains at large.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutNorwichNew London
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press