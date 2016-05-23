© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. Lawmakers To Consider Whether More E-Cigarette Rules Needed

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2016
Some lawmakers are returning to the state Capitol to determine whether Connecticut should do more to regulate electronic cigarettes and vapor products.

Lawmakers passed legislation last year prohibiting people from smoking e-cigarettes and other vapor products in state buildings, restaurants, schools and other facilities.

That same law required the Public Health Committee to hold a public hearing to further examine the issue within 30 days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined e-cigarettes are tobacco products and subjected to the same restrictions as cigarettes. The FDA announced its ruling May 5.

Committee members are scheduled to meet Wednesday. They're required to review the FDA rule and determine whether to recommend additional state legislation affecting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vapor products, which have prompted concerns about potential health risks.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
